Tuesday, December 17, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2024

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2024

Amit Shah and JP Nadda launched a strong attack on the opposition during a daylong debate on the Constitution in the Rajya Sabha. Both leaders criticized the opposition parties for their stance on various constitutional issues, accusing them of undermining the value enshrined in the Constitution.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 17, 2024 20:43 IST, Updated : Dec 17, 2024 20:43 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • 'Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda lash out at opposition during daylong debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha

  • Uddhav Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, asks Congress to stop attacking Savarkar, says people should elect Election Commissioners

  • Tuesday prayers for Lord Hanuman performed at Sambhal temple after 46 years, administration to remove encroachments

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement