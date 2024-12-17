Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 17, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- 'Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP president JP Nadda lash out at opposition during daylong debate on Constitution in Rajya Sabha
Uddhav Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Veer Savarkar, asks Congress to stop attacking Savarkar, says people should elect Election Commissioners
Tuesday prayers for Lord Hanuman performed at Sambhal temple after 46 years, administration to remove encroachments
