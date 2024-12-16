Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 16, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
-
'Chanting Jai Shri Ram is not communal', Yogi Adityanath tells UP Assembly, says, 'India will be run on Ram, Krishna, Buddha's traditions, not on Babur's or Aurangzeb'
-
Broken idols found from well of temple reopened in Sambhal, UP, after 46 years
-
Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly, displayed posters 'EVM Hatao, Loktantra Bachao'
