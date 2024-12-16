Monday, December 16, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 16, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing the Assembly targeted the opposition over the Sambhal row and said that attempts are being made to hide the truth. Adityanath said that the atmosphere in Sambhal deteriorated due to inflammatory speeches given during Friday's prayers.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 16, 2024 21:14 IST, Updated : Dec 16, 2024 21:14 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • 'Chanting Jai Shri Ram is not communal', Yogi Adityanath tells UP Assembly, says, 'India will be run on Ram, Krishna, Buddha's traditions, not on Babur's or Aurangzeb'

     

  • Broken idols found from well of temple reopened in Sambhal, UP, after 46 years

  • Maha Vikas Aghadi MLAs stage protest outside Maharashtra Assembly, displayed posters 'EVM Hatao, Loktantra Bachao'

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

