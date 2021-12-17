Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 16, 2021

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:​

Exclusive: Why huge cutouts of late Gen Bipin Rawat were displayed at Rahul Gandhi’s rally in Uttarakhand?

Exclusive: Why Rahul Gandhi said, ‘Rafale jets, tanks, submarines alone do not make a nation strong’?

Exclusive: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav meets his uncle Shivpal Yadav in Lucknow, agree to become allies for UP polls

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

Latest India News