Tuesday, December 10, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 10, 2024

A major portion of the 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh was bulldozed on Tuesday after the district administration issued a notice.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 10, 2024 20:35 IST, Updated : Dec 10, 2024 20:35 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Five bulldozers used to raze illegal portions of 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in UP's Fatehpur district
  • Rift in Opposition after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav backs Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to lead I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress silent
  • Opposition submits no-confidence motion notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK, Left, AAP MPs signed notice

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

