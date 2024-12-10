Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 10, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Five bulldozers used to raze illegal portions of 180-year-old Noori Jama Masjid in UP's Fatehpur district

Rift in Opposition after RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav backs Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee to lead I.N.D.I.A bloc, Congress silent

Opposition submits no-confidence motion notice against Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar; Congress, TMC, RJD, DMK, Left, AAP MPs signed notice

