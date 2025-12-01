Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 1, 2025 Political tensions in Pakistan escalated amid uncertainty surrounding the elevation of Army Chief General Asim Munir as the country's first Chief of Defence Force. The development has reportedly been delayed due to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extending his stay in London.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Tension in Pakistan: Asim Munir’s elevation as Chief of Defence Force delayed as PM Shehbaz Sharif extends his London trip, Imran Khan’s PTI leaders to launch massive protest outside Islamabad High Court tomorrow.

Ruckus in Parliament on Day 1 of winter session after PM Modi’s “drama nahin, delivery” jibe, Opposition demands debate on SIR.

Protest by BLOs outside Chief Election Officer's office in Kolkata on SIR issue, protesters shouted slogans as BJP delegation met CEO to complain about SIR process.

