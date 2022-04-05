Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 5, 2022

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: From Mumbai to Karnataka, Hanuman Chalisa played on loudspeaker outside mosques during ‘Azaan’

Exclusive: In Jodhpur, Rajasthan, order issued for 24-hr power supply to Muslim localities during Ramzan

Exclusive: Delhi Jal Board issues order giving 2-hour break to Muslim staff during Ramzan, later withdraws

