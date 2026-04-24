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Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 24, 2026

Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: ,Updated:

In a massive jolt to the Aam Aadmi Party, seven of its Rajya Sabha MPs, including Raghav Chadha, Sandeep Pathak and Ashok Mittal, quit the party on Friday.

Aaj Ki Baat on India TV.
Aaj Ki Baat on India TV. Image Source : India TV
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Big jolt to Kejriwal: 7 out of 10 AAP MPs in Rajya Sabha joined BJP, Kejriwal says, "BJP has again given Punjabis a shove", Raghav Chadha says, "AAP is now only working for personal gain"
  • Amit Shah says, BJP will win 110 out of 152 seats where polling took place in first phase in Bengal, Abhishek Banerjee says, TMC will win more than 100 seats in first phase
  • Bihar CM Samrat Chaudhary wins floor test in assembly, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, BJP's first CM in Bihar has come from Lalu's "pathshala", Samrat replies, "Lalu had sent me to jail, my educational qualification is better compared to Tejashwi's"

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Prime Time Show Aam Aadmi Party Raghav Chadha Arvind Kejriwal Amit Shah Samrat Chaudhary
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