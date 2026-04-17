Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 17, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Constitution Amendment Bill for women reservation defeated in Lok Sabha, failed to get required two-third majority, Rahul Gandhi alleges, delimitation move was "to change democratic map", Amit Shah says, "stalling women reservation is ruthless politics"

Allahabad High Court directs filing of FIR against Rahul Gandhi over British citizenship row, asks CBI to investigate

Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Bajrang Dal hold protest rallies in Mumbai, Nashik, Hyderabad and Delhi, demand strict action against perpetrators of "corporate jihad" in Nashik and Amravati cases

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, 'Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show has redefined India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.