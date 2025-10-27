Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 27, 2025 Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, who is Mahagathbandhan's chief ministerial candidate for the Bihar assembly elections, has promised that the controversial Waqf (Amendment) Act would be "thrown into dustbin" if the INDIA bloc is voted to power in the state.

Faridabad college student commits suicide after being blackmailed by AI-generated fake, obscene pics of parents, sisters.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath says, will change the name of Mustafabad to Kabirdham in Lakhimpur Khiri, and BJP candidate and singer Maithili Thakur vows to change Alinagar to Sitanagar.

"Waqf amendment law will be thrown into the dustbin", RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav promises Muslim voters in Bihar.

