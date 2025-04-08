Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 8, 2025 US President Donald Trump has issued an ultimatum to China, threatening to impose an additional tariff of 50 per cent on Chinese imports if Beijing does not rescind its recently announced 34 per cent tariff increase.

Donald Trump gives a one-day ultimatum to China, asks China to withdraw 34 per cent tariff or face 50 per cent extra tariff from US, China vows to fight "till the end".

New Waqf law comes into force; Stoning, arson in Murshidabad, Bengal during anti-Waqf protest.

Horrific video emerges as local Congress leader Usman Khan rams his SUV into cars, bikes, killing three, injuring 6, Congress expels him from the district committee.

