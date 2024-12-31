Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Mega preparations over for Purna Maha Kumbh beginning at Prayagraj from Jan 13, UP CM Yogi Adityanath surveys new city that has come up on 5,000 acres
- AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi launch registration of priests, granthis for Rs 18,000 salary in Delhi
- RJD abstains from opposition Raj Bhavan march in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar says, state govt has no control over autonomous body BPSC, it is free to decide about re-exam