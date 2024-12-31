Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2024

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Mega preparations over for Purna Maha Kumbh beginning at Prayagraj from Jan 13, UP CM Yogi Adityanath surveys new city that has come up on 5,000 acres

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi launch registration of priests, granthis for Rs 18,000 salary in Delhi

RJD abstains from opposition Raj Bhavan march in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar says, state govt has no control over autonomous body BPSC, it is free to decide about re-exam

