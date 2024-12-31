Tuesday, December 31, 2024
     
  Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 31, 2024

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office has urged people to visit the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj which will take place from January 13 to February 26. He surveyed a new city that has come up on 5,000 acres.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Published : Dec 31, 2024 20:40 IST, Updated : Dec 31, 2024 20:40 IST
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Mega preparations over for Purna Maha Kumbh beginning at Prayagraj from Jan 13, UP CM Yogi Adityanath surveys new city that has come up on 5,000 acres
  • AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal, CM Atishi launch registration of priests, granthis for Rs 18,000 salary in Delhi
  • RJD abstains from opposition Raj Bhavan march in Patna, CM Nitish Kumar says, state govt has no control over autonomous body BPSC, it is free to decide about re-exam
