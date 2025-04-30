Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Masterstroke by Modi as Centre decides to conduct caste census
-
Pakistan deploys armoured, infantry divisions near LoC, 18 JF-17 fighter planes in Gilgit, Baltistan, Air defence systems deployed in Karachi
-
Pakistan launches false propaganda about Indian Rafale “retreating” or “shot down” after PAF scrambles jets near LoC, India describes these as fake and imaginary
