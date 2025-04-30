Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2025 Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some states have done caste surveys, and conducting a census is in the domain of the central government. He said Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Masterstroke by Modi as Centre decides to conduct caste census

Pakistan deploys armoured, infantry divisions near LoC, 18 JF-17 fighter planes in Gilgit, Baltistan, Air defence systems deployed in Karachi

Pakistan launches false propaganda about Indian Rafale “retreating” or “shot down” after PAF scrambles jets near LoC, India describes these as fake and imaginary

