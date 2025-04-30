Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, April 30, 2025

Ashwini Vaishnaw said that some states have done caste surveys, and conducting a census is in the domain of the central government. He said Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has decided today that caste enumeration should be included in the forthcoming census.

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Masterstroke by Modi as Centre decides to conduct caste census

  • Pakistan deploys armoured, infantry divisions near LoC, 18 JF-17 fighter planes in Gilgit, Baltistan, Air defence systems deployed in Karachi

  • Pakistan launches false propaganda about Indian Rafale “retreating” or “shot down” after PAF scrambles jets near LoC, India describes these as fake and imaginary

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

