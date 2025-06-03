Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 3, 2025 India hit more targets in Pakistan during its Operation Sindoor than initially informed by Indian forces, Pakistan's own official dossier has revealed.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Exclusive: Bilawal Bhutto distributes dossier in US alleging Indian army attacked all provinces except Balochistan; Dossier says, Indian strikes in Peshawar, Jhang, Hyderabad (Sindh), Gujranwala, Attock and other places.

India's Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan says, "Pakistan’s plan was to attack India for 48 hours, but folded it in 8 hours, sought ceasefire."

Rahul Gandhi's jibe at PM, tells Bhopal rally, "Trump told Modiji on phone, 'Narendra, Surrender', Modiji said, 'Yes, Sir'."

