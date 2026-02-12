Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2026

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

Bangladesh polls: BNP leading in initial trends, Jamaat-e-Islami following closely

Rs 3.6 lakh crore defence deal : Centre approves purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets, combat missiles, airship-based high altitude pseudo-satellite

All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama demand withdrawal of Centre's order making singing of Vande Mataram in full compulsory, will challenge order in court

