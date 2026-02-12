Advertisement
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, February 12, 2026

Vote counting is underway across Bangladesh's 42,651 polling centers after polls closed at 4:30 pm on February 12, in 299 of 300 parliamentary constituencies.

Aaj ki baat with Rajat Sharma.
Hello and welcome to 'Aaj Ki Baat', the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode, the focus will be on:

  • Bangladesh polls: BNP leading in initial trends, Jamaat-e-Islami following closely

  • Rs 3.6 lakh crore defence deal : Centre approves purchase of 114 Rafale fighter jets, combat missiles, airship-based high altitude pseudo-satellite

  • All India Muslim Personal Law Board, Jamiat Ulama demand withdrawal of Centre's order making singing of Vande Mataram in full compulsory, will challenge order in court

