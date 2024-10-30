Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, October 30, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Guinness World Record: Nearly 28 lakh diyas lighted in Ayodhya on Diwali eve, 1,100 people perform ‘aarti’, CM Yogi says, we will remove all barriers from the path of Sanatan Dharma
Maharashtra polls: Mayahuti has 37 and MVA has 24 rebel candidates in fray, Leaders of both camps trying to persuade rebels to quit
Jharkhand police raids BJP leader’s school in Ranchi, seizes huge amount of cash
