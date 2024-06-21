Friday, June 21, 2024
     
Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 21, 2024

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections.

Edited By: India TV News Desk New Delhi Updated on: June 21, 2024 22:26 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bail from lower court stayed by Delhi High Court till disposal of ED's petition

  • Delhi Water Minister Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike demanding more water for national capital

  • Names of 'Chintu, Pintu' figure in Bihar NEET-UG leak scandal, 'Pintu' got leaked question paper printed on exam day at 5 am, distributed to candidates

