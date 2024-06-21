Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 21, 2024

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal bail from lower court stayed by Delhi High Court till disposal of ED's petition
Delhi Water Minister Atishi begins indefinite hunger strike demanding more water for national capital
Names of 'Chintu, Pintu' figure in Bihar NEET-UG leak scandal, 'Pintu' got leaked question paper printed on exam day at 5 am, distributed to candidates
