Aaj Ki Baat LIVE: 1.26 lakh Covid cases, night curfews, migrants returning home from Maharashtra, Gujarat

Exclusive: 1.26 lakh new Covid cases, night curfew in 100 cities, migrants returning home from Maharashtra, Gujarat.

Exclusive: Traders in Mumbai, Pune, Nagpur stage protests against lockdown, oxygen shortage in MP.

Exclusive: Tokens handed out for last rites of Covid victims in Lucknow crematorium.

