  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Haryana minister alleges, Delhi govt ‘looted’ oxygen tanker meant for his state

New Delhi Updated on: April 21, 2021 21:20 IST

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode we will see:

  • Gross negligence: How 24 patients died in Nashik hospital, after oxygen leak from a broken socket
  • Haryana minister alleges, Delhi govt ‘looted’ oxygen tanker meant for his state
  • Good news: ICMR study says, Covaxin is effective against double mutant strain

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

