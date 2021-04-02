Friday, April 02, 2021
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat LIVE | Politics over how EVMs from a polling booth in Assam landed in a BJP candidate’s car

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2021 21:28 IST

In today's episode we will see:

  • How second wave of Covid pandemic brought 81,000-plus single day spike in new cases
  • Visuals of thousands of devotees attending religious festival in Satara, Maharashtra
  • Politics over how EVMs from a polling booth in Assam landed in a BJP candidate’s car

India's Number One and the most followed Super Prime Time News Show ‘Aaj Ki Baat – Rajat Sharma Ke Saath was launched just before the 2014 General Elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries. Aaj Ki Baat is aired Monday to Friday, 9 PM.

