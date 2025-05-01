Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Home Minister Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam killings, says, “Chun Chun Kar Jawaab Dengey”
Pakistan army conducts live-fire drills near border in Narowal, Sheikhupura and Lahore, border villages evacuated
Pakistani authorities refused to open Wagah border gates for return of their citizens, India allows stranded Pakistanis to return via Wagah border
