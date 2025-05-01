Advertisement
  1. News
  2. India
  3. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2025

Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday affirmed the BJP-led government's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that no one will be spared and terrorism will be eradicated from every part of the country."

Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.
Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma. Image Source : INDIA TV
Edited By: India TV News Desk
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • Home Minister Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam killings, says, “Chun Chun Kar Jawaab Dengey”

  • Pakistan army conducts live-fire drills near border in Narowal, Sheikhupura and Lahore, border villages evacuated 

  • Pakistani authorities refused to open Wagah border gates for return of their citizens, India allows stranded Pakistanis to return via Wagah border 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India
Aaj Ki Baat Aaj Ki Baat With Rajat Sharma Pahalgam Attack Amit Shah Pakistan India Pakistan Loc
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\