Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, May 1, 2025

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday affirmed the BJP-led government's zero-tolerance policy on terrorism, stating that no one will be spared and terrorism will be eradicated from every part of the country.

New Delhi:

Home Minister Amit Shah vows to avenge Pahalgam killings, says, “Chun Chun Kar Jawaab Dengey”

Pakistan army conducts live-fire drills near border in Narowal, Sheikhupura and Lahore, border villages evacuated

Pakistani authorities refused to open Wagah border gates for return of their citizens, India allows stranded Pakistanis to return via Wagah border

