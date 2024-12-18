Wednesday, December 18, 2024
     
  4. Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, December 18, 2024

Prime Minister Narendra Modi defended Amit Shah's remarks on Babasaheb Ambedkar and said that Shah exposed the Congress' dark history of insulting Ambedkar after which they were clearly stung and stunned by the facts he presented.

Published : Dec 18, 2024 20:01 IST, Updated : Dec 18, 2024 20:03 IST
Image Source : INDIA TV Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma.

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

  • PM Narendra Modi defends Amit Shah on Ambedkar remarks, PM blames “Congress and its rotten ecosystem for spreading malicious lies”, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge demands Shah’s resignation

  • Ahmedabad Crime Branch busts big Ayushman card fraud linked to Khyati Hospital

  • Farmers stage three-hour rail roko agitation in Punjab, Supreme Court asks farmer leaders to come to court and place their demands 

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.

