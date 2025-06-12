Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2025

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.
In today's episode:
- Why Air India plane crashed seconds after takeoff? Did both engines fail or was it a technical fault? Over 200 bodies recovered, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among those killed
Boeing Dreamliner plane first hit mess and then hostel of BJ Medical College, five medical students dead, nearly 30-40 students injured
What survivor British national Ramesh Viswashkumar revealed about crash?
