Aaj Ki Baat: Full episode, June 12, 2025 The Gujarat government has also mobilised three National Disaster Response Force teams, comprising 90 personnel from Gandhinagar, to assist in rescue operations.

New Delhi:

Hello and welcome to Aaj Ki Baat with Rajat Sharma, the only news show with real facts and no noise.

In today's episode:

Why Air India plane crashed seconds after takeoff? Did both engines fail or was it a technical fault? Over 200 bodies recovered, former Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani among those killed

Boeing Dreamliner plane first hit mess and then hostel of BJ Medical College, five medical students dead, nearly 30-40 students injured

What survivor British national Ramesh Viswashkumar revealed about crash?

India's number one and most followed Super Prime Time News Show, ‘Aaj Ki Baat-Rajat Sharma Ke Saath' was launched just before the 2014 general elections. Since its inception, the show is redefining India’s super-prime time and is numerically far ahead of its contemporaries.