Newborns to get temporary Aadhar as UIDAI plans to link birth, death data

Aadhar: The Unique Identification Authority of India ( UIDAI) is preparing to launch two ambitious pilot programmes in order to Aadhar link birth and death data. This means newborns will soon receive a temporary Aadhar number, to be upgraded with biometric data on attainment of majority, top officials told Economic Times.

The programme aims to integrate its data with death registration records to prevent misappropriation of government benefits by using Aadhaar numbers of deceased citizens.

Pilot programmes to begin soon

Officials told Economic Times that the pilot programmes will begin soon. With this initiative, UIDAI will attempt to use Aadhar to cover a person’s entire life cycle from birth to death. “The allocation of a UIDAI number at birth will ensure that children and families benefit from government programmes and no one is left out of the social security net,” said one official cited above.

“Biometrics for kids are taken when they are at least five years old. Our teams can visit these newborns’ families after that period and complete the formalities of registering their biometric, and allocating them a permanent Aadhaar number,” said a senior official.

Benefits of the programmes

The Aadhar linking of birth and death data as well as linking the data with public and private hospitals is aimed at stemming the leak of direct benefit transfers. Further, once a child turns 18, biometrics are re-registered as the parameters stabilise by then and remain the same for an (individual’s) remaining natural life, the official added while noting it will also ensure that multiple IDs are not generated for the same child.

Since launch, Aadhaar numbers have been provided to most Indian adults with coverage in the 5-18 year age group estimated at 93%, but only a quarter of the country’s infants below five years are registered with the identity database.

UIDAI also plans to approach public and private hospitals for data on the deceased to ensure there is no duplication.

