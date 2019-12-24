A look back at 2019 in 25 photos

Image Source : PTI A look bact at 2019 in 24 photos

Yet another eventful year has passed in India. In 2019, India saw major developments in every field. From the scientific achievements of Chandrayaan-2 to BJP's landslide victory in the Lok Sabha Elections, the year was full of highlights. Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the BJP government took some tough decisions from revoking Article 370 to passing Citizenship Amendment Bill in both houses. Even in state elections, a paradigm shift was seen in the political narrative of a number of states.

2019 also witnessed the Supreme Court's historic verdict on Ram Mandir and Indian Air Force's crossing of the International Border and bombing the Pakistani city of Balakot. Tensions between India and Pakistan were at their highest during this time. In the International Cricket World Cup, India was knocked out of the Semi-Finals with one of India's legends Mahendra Singh Dhoni's career all but coming to an end. Talking of Cricket, India also played its first-ever day-night test match in Kolkata against Bangladesh.

Here are the 25 iconic photos from 2019

Image Source : PTI Kedarnath: Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to the Kedarnath valley Saturday, May 18, 2019. "There is something very special about the Himalayas", PM Modi has tweeted along with this picture in his twitter account.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacts with commuters in the metro train on his way to attend the Gita Aradhana Mahotsav at ISKCON temple, in south Delhi’s East of Kailash, Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Ladakh: BJP MP Jamyang Tsering Namgyal dances as he participates in 73rd Independence Day celebrations along with students and local people.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Mortal remains of former finance minister Arun Jaitley being taken to Nigam Bodh Ghat for cremation from BJP HQ, in New Delhi, Sunday, Aug 25, 2019. Jaitley,66, died at AIIMS on Saturday.

National Conference President Farooq Abdullah, PDP President and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti, PDP vice-President Muzaffar Hussain Beigh and other leaders during an all party meeting regarding the prevailing situation in Kashmir, in Srinagar, Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. The J & K government Saturday issued security advisory for Amarnath Yatris and tourists to curtail their stay in the Kashmir valley.

Image Source : PTI Bansuri Swaraj, daughter, and Swaraj Kaushal, husband, of former external affairs minister Sushma Swaraj, pay tribute to the mortal remains of the latter before being taken for her last rites, in New Delhi, Wednesday, Aug 7, 2019. Swaraj, 67, passed away Tuesday night, Aug 6, 2019, after a massive cardiac arrest.

Image Source : PTI Prime Minister Narendra Modi consoles ISRO Chairman Kailasavadivoo Sivan as he got emotional after the Vikram lander connection was lost during soft landing of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface, in Bengaluru, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019.

Image Source : PTI PHOTO Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh waves as he sits inside the cockpit of a light combat aircraft Tejas before a sortie at HAL airport in Bengaluru, Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee with Kolkata Police commissioner Rajeev Kumar during the Joint Investiture Ceremony of West Bengal Police and Kolkata Police, in Kolkata, Monday, Feb 4, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Mumbai: Shiv Sena President Uddhav Thackeray gestures after he was chosen as the nominee for Maharashtra chief minister's post by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance, during a meeting in Mumbai, Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: In this combo photo, (top) Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu flanked by Upper-House martials in their new dress during the first day of the Winter Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Monday, Nov. 18, 2019; and (bottom) the martials in their old dress on Aug. 8, 2018.

Image Source : PTI Mamallapuram: Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Chinese President Xi Jinping, in Mamallapuram, Friday, Oct. 11, 2019. Xi and Modi are scheduled to hold informal summit talks this evening and on Saturday.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019. The court allowed Enforcement Directorate to go on Wednesday to Tihar jail, where the Congress leader is lodged, and question and, if required, arrest him.

India plays and wins its first-ever day-night test match against Bangladesh in Kolkata.

Image Source : PTI Faridabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses an election campaign rally for upcoming Haryana Assembly polls, at Ballabgarh in Faridabad district, Monday, Oct. 14, 2019.

Former India captain and legend Mahendra Singh Dhoni run out in ICC World Cup Semi-Final clash against New Zealand.

Image Source : PTI Rajouri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Indian army jawans as part of Diwali celebrations at Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy, AP CM Na Chandrababu Naidu, Samajwady Party President Akhilesh Yadav, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Mishra, National Conference President Farooq Abdullah and other opposition leaders join hands together during Trinamool Congress (TMC)'s mega rally 'Brigade Samavesh' in Kolkata, Saturday, Jan 19, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Kevadia: Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases butterflies as a part of his 69th birthday celebration, at Butterfly Garden in Kevadia, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2019.

Image Source : PTI New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to former finance minister Arun Jaitley during a prayer ceremony, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019.

Image Source : PTI Indian Army, Navy and Air Force carry out a joint press conference after foiling the bid made by Pakistan F16 fighters to hit Indian Army establishments post Balakot Strikes.

Image Source : PTI PM Modi and Amit Shah celebrating after win in Lok Sabha Elections 2019

Image Source : PTI Union Home Minister Amit Shah made the historic decision of revoking article 370