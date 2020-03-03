Tuesday, March 03, 2020
     
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary

Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order.

New Delhi Updated on: March 03, 2020 18:07 IST
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary
Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey designated as Finance Secretary

Revenue Secretary A B P Pandey was on Tuesday designated as the Finance Secretary, according to a Personnel Ministry order. The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved designating Pandey, a 1984 batch IAS officer of Maharashtra cadre, as Finance Secretary, it said.

The senior-most bureaucrat among all secretaries in the finance ministry is designated as the finance secretary.

