Image Source : AP 72-year-old tests positive for coronavirus, 30 AIIMS health workers in quarantine

At least 30 healthcare workers, on Wednesday, were advised to go for self quarantine when it was found that they came in contact with a coronavirus positive patient. The healthcare workers include doctors, nurses and technicians at the Cardio-Neuro Centre in the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), Delhi.

According to a source, a 72-year-old patient came to the emergency ward with brain stroke symptoms therefore, was immediately shifted to the Neurology department. "Later he complained of chest pain and respiratory distress therefore his chest x-ray was done and he was cannulised. But as he complained of chest pain, therefore his sample was taken and sent for testing which came out positive for COVID-19," the source said.

The patient was then immediately transferred to AIIMS trauma centre, dedicated for COVID-19 treatment currently. The neurology ward where the patient was admitted is being sanitised and doctors in the emergency department are screening all patients to identify such cases. The condition of the patient is critical. He is being closely monitored by the doctors.

