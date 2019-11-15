Waiting in line for his turn, 6-year-old boy falls into hot sambar in Andhra school, dies

6-year-old boy falls into hot sambar in Andhra school, dies

In a horrifying sequence of events, a six-year-old boy fell into a hot vessel of sambar in a private school in Kurnool district of Andhra Pradesh. He succumbed to his burn injuries later. The incident took place on Wednesday when LKG student Purushottam Reddy was waiting in line during lunch hour. Suddenly, he tripped and fell into the sambar. An 'aayah' pulled him out and he was taken to the Kurnool hospital with burns. He succumbed in the hospital, according to the police.

Authorities found out several violations in the school management and arrested its managing director Vijaya Kumar Reddy and correspondent Nagamalleswara Reddy based on a complaint from the students father, police said. Nandyal sub-divisional police officer Chidananda Reddy said no care was taken during meal distribution in the school, as a result of which the LKG student Purushottam Reddy died on Wednesday. In fact, the hostel attached to the school was being run without mandatory permission, educational authorities said. The hostel has several hundred inmates but no proper records were maintained, the department officials, who inspected the school, found out.

Collector G Veerapandian has appointed a three-member committee to conduct an inquiry into the incident. Panyam tahsildar K Anuradha, who visited the school, said she would submit a report soon to the district Collector.

(With PTI inputs)