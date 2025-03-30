6 killed after strong winds uproot trees in Himachal's tourist area, damage vehicles, rescue ops begin Six people were killed in Himachal Pradesh’s Manikaran, Kullu, after strong winds uprooted trees, causing them to fall on vehicles and food stalls. The incident occurred near the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, a popular tourist destination. Rescue operations are underway.

Kullu: Six people were killed and five others sustained injuries after strong winds uprooted several trees, causing them to crash onto vehicles and food stalls in the tourist town of Manikaran, Kullu in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday evening. Rescue and relief operations are currently underway. The incident occurred near the Manikaran Sahib Gurudwara, a well-known pilgrimage site. According to Kullu Additional District Magistrate (ADM) Ashwani Kumar, police and district administration teams shifted the injured to the local community hospital in Jari for treatment.

Manikaran, located at an altitude of 1,829 meters and about 40 km from Kullu, is a popular tourist destination known for its hot springs and religious significance. Earlier this week, the Meteorological Department had issued a yellow alert for thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds (40-50 kmph) in Himachal’s Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Mandi districts.

The incident highlights the region’s vulnerability to extreme weather. events In July 2024, a cloudburst in the nearby Tosh area triggered flash floods, washing away a footbridge and makeshift shelters. A month later, a multi-story building in Manikaran collapsed into the Parvati River following heavy rainfall and a cloudburst. These incidents highlight the area's vulnerability to extreme weather, reinforcing the importance of timely weather warnings and disaster preparedness.