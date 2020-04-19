Image Source : 50-year-old man dies of coronavirus in Gurugram

A 50-year-old man who had contracted coronavirus in Gurugram, passed away around 12 am last night. Gurugram district administration has confirmed that the patient died of COVID-19. As per reports, the deceased was a resident of Delhi and was admitted in Medanta Hospital since April 6.

Gurugram had reported 32 COVID-19 cases out of which 14 have recovered while one has passed away. The authorities have declared 9 hotspots as containment zones across the city. These are:

Sector 9 Sector 54/Nirvana Country Palam Vihar Emar Palm Gardens, Sector 83 Laburnum Society Sector 39 Fazilpur, Jharsa Ward no. 11, Pataudi Raipur, Sohna

