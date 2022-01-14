4 accused in Muzaffarnagar riots case acquitted for lack of evidence

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) 4 Muzaffarnagar riots accused case acquitted

In October last year, a local court had let off 20 men due to lack of evidence

A local court has acquitted the four accused in the Muzaffarnagar riots case due to lack of evidence. On September 28, 2013, the victims, Naeem and his two brothers, Nadeem and Shaukat, residents of Phugana village, had filed a case at Phugana police station alleging that the accused "Yogendra, Nitin Guddu and Vishal, along with dozens of other people" had attacked their house on September 8.

Naeem stated in his complaint that the attackers were equipped with firearms and sharp-edged weapons, and that they assaulted him and his family. He also said that they "ransacked our house and looted more than Rs 3 lakh, which they set on fire".

Defence lawyer Sohrab Singh said: "The complainant and his two brothers, who were witnesses in the case, became hostile. Therefore, judge Babu Ram's court (additional district and sessions judge court-6) has acquitted the accused." This is not the first time that a court has released those accused of violence in the riots.

In October last year, a local court had let off 20 men due to lack of evidence. They were accused of murdering a man and setting his house on fire after robbing it. In December, five men were exonerated for similar reasons.

