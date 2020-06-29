Image Source : TWITTER Massive 36-ft long whale washes ashore in West Bengal's Mandarmi | Video

A massive 36-ft long whale washed ashore in coastal belts of West Bengal's Midnapore district on Monday. The cause of the whale's beaching death is yet to be ascertained, but the dead whale has injury marks over its tail and body.

Whales are endangered schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972 in India.

Officials from the local Mandarmani police station and state forest department have already arrived at the spot. Experts are now examining the carcass of the mammal to ascertain the reason for its death.

Earlier on May 23, a 40-feet-long whale had washed up on the shore in the Gahirmatha marine sanctuary area in Odisha's Kendrapara district. It also had injury marks on the body.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage