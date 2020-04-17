30 people offer namaz at Karnataka mosque amid lockdown

At least 30 people offered namaz prayers at a mosque in Karnataka's Belagavi today despite coronavirus lockdown in the country. Violating the lockdown guidelines, the people gathered for Friday prayers at Savanuru village in Haveri district. On receiving the information, police evicted them from the mosque.

In a separate in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, ten persons were arrested in Kaiserganj area for gathering in mosque to offer Friday namaz. The police arrested all the 10 persons and lodged FIR against them under IPC sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely spread infection of disease dangerous to life), 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease) and other sections of the Epidemic Act. All arrested persons were sent to a quarantine centre.

