3 coaches of Korba Express train catch fire at Visakhapatnam railway station | VIDEO

3 coaches of train catch fire in Visakhapatnam

A massive fire broke out in 3 coaches of Korba Express train at platform number 4 of Visakhapatnam railway station on Sunday. The train was stationed on platform number 4 on Sunday morning when the fire incident occurred. M1, B7 and B6 bogies - all AC coaches - of Korba Express caught flame. A few passengers spotted smoke in the B7 coach of the train, they quickly informed rail authorities and officials rushed to douse the fire.

The prompt action by the Railway fire brigade personnel who reached the spot evaded the major tragedy.

Following its arrival at 6.30 am from Korba, the train was scheduled to ⁠move to the depot at 9:45 am.

Panic among passengers

Railway officials said that there was no loss of life. After several hours of effort, the fire was doused. There was panic among the passengers in the station due to the fire incident.

