Eastern Railways cancels 25 trains between May 24-29 due to Cyclone Yaas

The Eastern Railways has cancelled at least 25 trains scheduled due to Cyclone Yaas. According to the Met department, a depression in east central Bay of Bengal is very likely to intensify into a very severe cyclonic storm with a possible wind speed of 155 kmph to 165 kmph and make landfall on Myay 26 evening between Paradip in Odisha and Sagar island in West Bengal.

The cancelled trains include Guwahati-Bangalore Cant, Muzaffarpur-Yesvantpur, Ernakulam-Patna, New Tinsukia-Tambaram, Bhagalpur-Yesvantpur among others.

The system, which lays 670 km south-southeast of Digha in West Bengal and 590 km east-southeast of Paradip, will cause heavy to very heavy rain in the coastal and interior districts of the two states as it progresses.

The depression will intensify into a cyclonic storm by May 24 morning and move in a north-northwesterly direction.

On May 26, the spread and intensity of rain will increase with the possibility of "extremely heavy rainfall" in Jhargram, East and West Midnapore, North and South 24 Parganas, Howrah, Hooghly and Kolkata.

