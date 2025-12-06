2.5-year-old child kidnapped over marriage demand, rescued by Delhi Police from Moradabad DCP Banthia mentioned that Wasim did not have a mobile phone, which made technical tracking difficult. The police then collected information from local residents and discovered that Wasim’s sister resided in Moradabad.

New Delhi:

Delhi Police have successfully rescued a 2.5-year-old child who was kidnapped in the Kashmiri gate area and recovered the child from Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad. The accused, Wasim, has also been arrested in connection with the case. According to DCP North Raja Banthia, the child's mother runs a food and beverage stall every Tuesday near the Hanuman Temple in Yamuna Bazaar﻿. Wasim, who lives nearby, had been pressuring the woman to marry him for over a year. When she clearly refused his proposals, a heated argument broke out on the day of the incident.

Abduction and immediate police response

After the altercation, an angry Wasim abducted the woman’s young son while he was playing in a nearby park. The mother quickly called the police through a PCR call to report the kidnapping.

Investigation and rescue operation

DCP Banthia noted that Wasim did not possess a mobile phone, complicating technical tracing efforts. Police gathered information from local residents and learned that Wasim’s sister lived in Moradabad. Acting on this lead, a Delhi Police team immediately travelled to Moradabad and conducted a night raid, arresting Wasim from his sister’s house.

Confession and past criminal record

During interrogation, Wasim admitted that he wanted to marry the woman but resorted to kidnapping her child after she refused him. Police revealed that Wasim has a prior criminal record, having been arrested previously for theft and snatching offenses.