2,446 Tablighi Jamaat suspects in Delhi ordered to be released; 567 foreigners to be detained

Image Source : PTI (FILE) A file photo of Nizamuddin Markaz, the headquarters of Tablighi Jamaat, in New Delhi

Nearly 2,500 Tablighi Jamaat followers, who have completed their mandatory quarantine in the national capital, have been ordered to be sent to their respective states, a Delhi government order said on Saturday.

"I am directed to convey that out of 2,446 coronavirus suspects related to Markaz and other Masjids of Indian nationals belonging to various states staying in various quarantine facilities, those who have turned negative and can be released as per the prescribed protocol of the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Govt of India and GNCT of Delhi, be returned to their respective states as per the prescribed guidelines," said the order.

The state government order said that those followers who are residents of Delhi must be issued passes to travel back to their homes from the quarantine centres. "Under no circumstances, the aforesaid persons should be allowed to stay in any other places including any masjids, etc," said the order.

Those Tablighi followers who have ti return to other states must be issued passes as well, with their itineraries coordinated with nodal officers in the states.

As far as 567 foreign nationals are concerned, the Delhi Police has been tasked with taking over the custody.

