Image Source : PTI 19-yr-old migrant labourer commits suicide in Uttar Pradesh (Representational image)

A 19-year-old migrant labourer, who had returned to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat amid the lockdown, allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling fan in his room, police said on Tuesday. Mohit's body was found hanging in the room by his family members on Monday, Baberu Circle Officer Rajiv Pratap Singh said.

He had recently returned to Mau village from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, where he used to sell fruits, Singh said. "The family members could not tell the motive behind the suicide. We are probing the matter," the officer said. The body was handed over to the family members after postmortem, he said.

Latest India News

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage