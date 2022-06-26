Follow us on Image Source : PTI (REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE) 19-year-old youth shot at in Ludhiana

Highlights School-going youth was shot at and injured by unidentified armed assailants

Incident happened late Saturday night near CMC Hospital in Ludhiana

The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned by the police

A 19-year-old school-going youth was shot at and injured outside Naulakha colony by some unidentified armed assailants. The condition of the injured was stated to be critical in the hospital.

The incident happened late Saturday night near CMC Hospital. Police officials have recovered some empty cartridges from the spot. The matter seems to be a case of old rivalry, as per initial investigation by the police.

Also Read | Punjab: 80 odd days of AAP govt appears neck-deep in law & order issues | Timeline

The footage of the CCTV cameras installed in the area was being scanned by the police. The assailants managed to escape on two motor cycles after the incident.

(PTI Inputs)

Also Read | CBI raids Punjab AAP MLA over Rs 40 crore bank fraud, recovers 94 signed blank cheques

Latest India News