Punjab: 80 odd days of Bhagwant Mann-led AAP govt appears to be neck-deep in law & order issues | Timeline

Punjab: The ruling Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab has been under fire from the Opposition parties over the rising crime graph since AAP took over the border state early this year. Bhagwant Mann was sworn in as the Punjab chief minister on March 16 this year and in the last three odd months, his government seems to be neck-deep in law and order issues.

From violent clashes in Patiala to an RPG attack at its intelligence headquarters in Mohali and the latest broad daylight killing of Punjabi singer-politcian Sidhu Moosewala. The singer was shot dead by unidentified assailants in Mansa on May 29. According to the autopsy report, his body bore 19 bullet injury marks. A new incident is being reported every passing day.

Here's a list of crimes in Punjab post-AAP-takover

June 5: Man found beheaded near Ahmedgarh

June 3: A man died after he was allegedly attacked with swords and other sharp edged weapons in Badhni Kalan of Moga

June 1: Three men fired in the air and robbed the conductor of a Pepsu Road Transport Corporation (PRTC) bus of ₹10,000 and a gold chain near Ladhowal toll barrier on the highway near Ludhiana

May 30: A woman and her daughter were hacked to death at Bhunerheri village near Patiala district

May 29: Brutal murder of singer-politician Sidhu Moosewala

May 9: A rocket-propelled grenade (RPG) was fired at the state police’s intelligence wing headquarters in Mohali's Sector 77

April 29: At least two people - one a police officer - were injured after violence in Punjab's Patiala

In view of the recent incidents of violence in Punjab, Shiromani Akali Dal President Sukhbir Singh Badal on Sunday also listed out the instances of deteriorating law and order in the state said that the Bhagwant Mann government "failed miserably". "29 May: Brutal murder of #SidhuMoosewala, 30 May: Woman-daughter hacked to death in Patiala, 1 June: Bus dacoity near Ldh, 3 June: Boy hacked to death in Badhni Kalan market, 5 June: Man found beheaded near Ahmedgarh No one is safe in Punjab anymore. @BhagwantMann failed miserably," Badal tweeted.

Earlier on Saturday, a man was attacked in Punjab's Moga in a broad daylight in a market by a group of people following which he succumbed to his injuries. According to the police, the victim was rushed to the hospital where he was declared dead by the doctors. "An incident occurred today at around 5.30 pm where 6-7 people attacked a man and he was severely injured. The injured man was taken to hospital where he was declared dead by doctors. Police swung into action and some people were identified. The CCTV cameras are being checked. A case has been registered," ASP MD Sarfaraz Alam said on the reported killing of a man with swords in a market in Punjab.

Pointing to the deteriorating law and order situation in Punjab, Sukhbir Badal said "It seems the law of the jungle has descended on Punjab. No one is safe." The entire Opposition has severely criticised Bhagwant Mann's government for the violent incidents taking place in the state. Meanwhile, in another incident, two persons were injured in a clash that erupted between two groups outside Khalsa College, Amritsar, informed the police.

According to police, shots were fired during the clash outside the college.

