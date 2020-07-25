Saturday, July 25, 2020
     
15 IPS officers including Ayodhya, Kanpur SSPs transferred in Uttar Pradesh

15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. The transferred cops include SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar and SSP Ayodhya Ashish Tiwari.

New Delhi Updated on: July 25, 2020 20:48 IST
At least 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. The transferred cops include Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar and Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari. 

Deputy Inspector General Chitrakoot's new posting will now be in Ayodhya while Kanpur's charge has been given to Pritinder Singh. 

 

