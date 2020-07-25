15 IPS officers including Ayodhya, Kanpur SSPs transferred in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI FILE IMAGE

At least 15 Indian Police Service (IPS) officers have been transferred in Uttar Pradesh. The transferred cops include Kanpur SSP Dinesh Kumar and Ayodhya SSP Ashish Tiwari.

Deputy Inspector General Chitrakoot's new posting will now be in Ayodhya while Kanpur's charge has been given to Pritinder Singh.

15 IPS (Indian Police Service) Officers in the state have been transferred, including SSP Kanpur Dinesh Kumar. Preetinder Singh will be the new SSP Kanpur. pic.twitter.com/3R7Q9rrqm3 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) July 25, 2020

