Image Source : PTI 15 containment zones listed in Ranchi including Hindpiri area

The Ranchi district administration on Tuesday said that 15 containment zones have been made in Ranchi, including the previous Hindpiri area, which was the hotspot. Hindpiri is put under large containment zone category while remaining 14 are in micro-zone category. One or two positive cases reported from micro zones.

The Jharkhand government on Monday decided not to implement till May 3 the Centre's guidelines giving relaxations to some shops due to a sudden spurt in COVID-19 cases.

Amending its April 15 order, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs on Friday said "all shops, including neighbourhood shops and stand-alone shops, shops in residential complexes, within the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities, registered under the the Shops and Establishment Act of the respective state and UT" will be allowed to open during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, The government today said 1,594 new cases and 51 deaths have been reported in the last 24 hours, taking the country's total number of positive cases to 29,974 and the death toll 937.

