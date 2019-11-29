Image Source : FILE 14-year-old dies after boulder falls on him in Himachal's Kullu

In a tragic incident, a 14-year-old boy died after a boulder hit him following a minor landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Friday, police said. Lokesh was walking along with two other boys when the boulder hit him near Bashing village in the evening, Kullu superintendent of police Gaurav Singh said.

A resident of Nalhach village, the injured teenager was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead, the SP said. The other two boys escaped without any injuries, he added.

