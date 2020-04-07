12 police officers, 32 health workers in Bhopal test COVID-19 positive

12 police officers, 32 health workers in Bhopal have tested COVID-19 positive

Coronavirus outbreak has spread across the lengths and breaths of the country. As many as 12 police officers and 32 health workers in Bhopal have so far tested positive for COVID-19 taking the overall case tally in the city to 74.

Today, 12 new coronavirus cases were reported from Bhopal. As per Bhopal health officer Sudhir Kumar Dehriya, 5 of these people are health workers while the other 7 are policemen or their family members.

The authorities have identified 63 areas of Bhopal which will be sealed off as a measure to contain the virus.

There have been 270 confirmed coronavirus cases in Madhya Pradesh so far including 19 deaths.

In Madhya Pradesh, Indore (151) has seen the most number of cases. There have also been 13 coronavirus linked deaths in the city of Indore.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Latest India News