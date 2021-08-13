10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to reduce travel time by half, Nitin Gadkari shares images

Follow us on Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI 10-lane economic corridor being constructed between Bengaluru-Mysuru.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday shared stunning images of under-construction 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor, which is progressing at a record speed.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari said, "10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8,172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022."

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Under-construction Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor.

The union minister added that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI Bird's eye-view of Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor.

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI 10-lane under construction Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor.

ALSO READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction underway at 'record speed': Nitin Gadkari shares photos

ALSO READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: High Court asks NHAI to submit survey report over cutting of over 25,000 trees

Latest India News