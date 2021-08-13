10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to reduce travel time by half, Nitin Gadkari shares images

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday shared stunning images of under-construction 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor, which is progressing at a record speed.
Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari said, "10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8,172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022."
The union minister added that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes.
ALSO READ | Delhi-Mumbai Expressway construction underway at 'record speed': Nitin Gadkari shares photos
ALSO READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: High Court asks NHAI to submit survey report over cutting of over 25,000 trees