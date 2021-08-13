Friday, August 13, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India
  4. 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to reduce travel time by half, Nitin Gadkari shares images

10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor to reduce travel time by half, Nitin Gadkari shares images

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari said the economic corridor will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes.

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
New Delhi Published on: August 13, 2021 20:36 IST
10-lane economic corridor being constructed between
Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI

10-lane economic corridor being constructed between Bengaluru-Mysuru. 

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari on Friday shared stunning images of under-construction 10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor, which is progressing at a record speed.

Taking to Twitter, Nitin Gadkari said, "10-lane Bengaluru-Mysuru Economic Corridor is being constructed at record speed. Rs 8,172 crore economic corridor is likely to be completed by October 2022."

India Tv - Bengaluru Mysuru economic corridor

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI

Under-construction Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor. 

The union minister added that it will reduce the travel time between the two cities by half from current 3 hours to only 90 minutes.

India Tv - Bengaluru Mysuru Economic Corridor

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI

Bird's eye-view of Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor. 

India Tv - Bengaluru Mysuru economic corridor

Image Source : @NITIN_GADKARI

10-lane under construction Bengaluru-Mysuru economic corridor.

ALSO READDelhi-Mumbai Expressway construction underway at 'record speed': Nitin Gadkari shares photos

ALSO READ | Delhi-Dehradun Expressway: High Court asks NHAI to submit survey report over cutting of over 25,000 trees

Latest India News

Write a comment

Click Mania

Top News

Latest News

X