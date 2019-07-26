Yeddyurappa becomes Yediyurappa. Because, why not

What's in a name, you would ask now. A lot, Yediyurappa would say.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader BS Yeddyurappa is all set to take oath as Karnataka chief minister on Friday at 6 pm.

And apart from a Cabinet makeover, the lawmaker has made-over his name too.

What's in a name, you would ask now. A lot, Yediyurappa would say.

In a letter addressed to Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala, the soon-to-be chief minister has signed as "Yediyurappa" and not "Yeddyurappa".

The letter quotes Yeddiyurappa as asking the governor to invite to form the new government in the state by "today itself" [Friday].

"I will take oath as Chief Minister of Karnataka at Raj Bhavan between 6 pm to 6.15 pm. I request Your Excellency to direct your concerned authorities to make all the necessary arrangements for taking oath," the letter adds.

Yediyurappa's spelling is yet to be changed on his Twitter account that goes by the handle @BSYBJP.

Yediyurappa has been given a week's time to prove his party's majority in the House.

The BJP has 105 legislators and support of two Independents, which will be a majority if the 225-member Assembly's strength is reduced to 210 - with action against 15 rebel Congress and JD-S lawmakers who resigned and face disqualification, as the new halfway mark will be 106.

As Assembly Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar is yet to accept or reject the resignations of the rebels or disqualify them, the BJP will be able to win the trust vote if they stay away from the House.

In the floor test on July 23, the JD-S-Congress coalition failed to win the confidence motion by 6 votes as they could muster only 99 against 105 of the BJP in a house of 204, excluding the Speaker and in the absence of 20 legislators -- including 14 of the Congress, three of the JD-S, two Independents and one of the BSP.

