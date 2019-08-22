Image Source : PTI Yamuna below danger mark on Thursday

After swelling for two days, water level in the Yamuna river here has started to fall and has come down below the danger mark. However, it is still above the warning mark as it was flowing at 204.78 metres at noon, officials said on Thursday.

The water level in Yamuna had started showing a falling trend since Wednesday afternoon after touching 206.60 meters.

The river breached the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Monday night, and the authorities were expecting the level to go up to 207 metres by Wednesday.

However, the river showed a steady trend since the wee hours of Wednesday, a Flood Control Department official told IANS.

"The water level, which was steady at 206.60 metres stared showing a falling trend since afternoon. Although water is reducing, the situation is critical and we are keeping a close eye on it," the official said.

The water level was rising due to rains in northern India and discharge of water from Hathni Kund Barrage in Haryana.

The water discharged from the barrage -- which provides drinking water to Delhi -- normally takes 72 hours to reach the capital, the official said.

Thousands of people living along the banks of the Yamuna were being moved to safer places since Sunday. However, people are being asked to stay in the tents until the water level comes down to normal.

Rail and vehicular traffic on the Old Yamuna Bridge have been suspended as the water level rose.

The Yamuna had crossed the warning mark of 204.5 metres late on Sunday night.

Delhi witnessed the worst floods in 1978 when the river's level touched a record 207.49 metres.

ALSO READ: Water level of Yamuna river is receding, says Flood Control Room

ALSO READ: Yamuna flows above danger mark, water level constant for past 6 hrs

ALSO READ: Train movement between Delhi, Shahdara suspended as Yamuna continues to swell; likely to reach peak mark today