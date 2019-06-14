Won't let West Bengal become Gujarat: Mamata Banerjee on Bengal doctors’ protests row

Image Source : PTI Mamata Banerjee

Hours after over 100 doctors in West Bengal resigned on June 14, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said she 'won't let West Bengal become Gujarat’.

As doctors’ protests intensified across West Bengal, spreading to several other states, Mamata Banerjee blamed BJP for it. Speaking at a public meeting in North 24 Parganas, Mamata said, "I won't allow Bengal to become Gujarat." The TMC chief also said that whoever is in Bengal need to speak Bangla.

"We have to bring Bangla forward. When I go to Bihar, UP, Punjab, I speak in their language, if you are in Bengal you will have to speak Bangla. I will not tolerate criminals who stay in Bengal and roam around on bikes," Mamata Banerjee was quoted as saying by ANI.

Attacking West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, National General Secretary of BJP, Kailash Vijayvargiya, termed West Bengal 'unsafe' for the doctors.

“Unsafe Doctors!!! The resignation of 16 doctors have proved that the doctors in West Bengal are unsafe and frightened. Nothing is right in the state! Are you listening to your state’s condition sister Mamata?” tweeted Kailash Vijayvargiya.

The protest started in Kolkata on Tuesday and has spread across the country with doctors from several states has joined the ongoing protests giving the agitation a huge push. The protest intensified after Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee refused to acknowledge the protests in Kolkata’s NRS Medical College and Hospital. Also, TMC leader gave the doctors an ultimatum of four hours.

"We the following doctors of R.G. Kar Medical College have so far been trying our level best to run the hospital service smoothly. You are aware that the present situation is not ideal for patient care service," the doctors wrote.

"In response to the prevailing situation, as we are unable to provide service, we the following doctors would like to resign from our duty," they wrote in the letter.

Delhi Medical Association also called for a total medical bandh on Friday.

Students of the SCB Medical College and Hospital and the members of the Odisha Medical Services Association (OMSA) also joined the protest in support of West Bengal’s protesting doctors.

Meanwhile, around 4,500 doctors in Maharashtra gave their one-day token strike to express solidarity with Kolkata doctors.

What irked West Bengal doctors’ protest?

It all started after an elderly patient at Kolkata’s NRS hospital died, following which the deceased’s family alleged negligence by the doctors. The deceased family, accompanied by a 200-strong mob barged into the hospital and thrashed doctors, living one of them injured.

Since the incident took place, the doctors have been demanding action against the culprits and police protection for all doctors. In a letter to the Director of Medical Education and Ex-official Secretary, as many as 70 doctors submitted their resignations.