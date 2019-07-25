Barasat woman and lover convicted for husband's cold-blooded murder

Image Source : PTI Representative Image

A sessions court in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas on Thursday pronounced a woman and her paramour guilty of conspiracy and murder of her husband in 2017. The sessions judge at the Barasat Fourth Fast Track Court held Ajit Roy guilty of murder and Manua Majumdar for conspiring with him.

The quantum of sentence will be pronounced by the court on Friday.

Following Thursday's judgment, which was passed by the court after a 23-month-long trial, Anupam Singha's mother broke down and said that she hopes that the highest punishment is awarded to Roy and Majumdar.

Several neighbours of Singha had gathered at the court on Thursday along with his aged parents, who are residents of Bangladesh and have come here to hear the judgment.

Posters and placards were also seen outside the Barasat court premises demanding the highest possible punishment for the guilty.

Singha was found murdered at his home in May 2017 at Hridaypur area of Barasat, about 25 km from Kolkata.

The police had arrested Majumdar from her parents home in Barasat town and Roy was apprehended subsequently. Roy had entered Singha's residence on May 2 with duplicate keys provided by Majumdar, who was at her parents' home at that time. He was asked to give live updates of the murder of her husband, who was bludgeoned to death, the prosecution submitted before the court.

The victim, who was 34 in 2017, had married Singha the year before.

Also Read: Delhi woman thrown into deep gorge by lover in Uttarakhand

Also Read: Telangana: 26-year-old beheaded by brother in laws, accused carry severed head to police station

Also Read: Murder accused in Madhya Pradesh Assembly, government in trouble