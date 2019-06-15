West Bengal: Clash erupts between 2 TMC groups in Murshidabad, 3 people killed

Image Source : PTI Representational

Political violence continues in West Bengal. In Murshidabad, three people died after two groups of All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) clashed with each other.

The incident took place in Murshidabad's Domkal.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) on Friday met family members of the three men killed in post-poll violence in North 24 Parganas district's Sandeshkhali area.

A delegation of the commission talked to the families who belonged to scheduled castes. It will send its recommendation to the Centre on its return to New Delhi, NCSC chairman Prof Ram Shankar Katheria, a member of the team, told reporters.

Katheria, however, could not go to Sandeshkhali because of his late arrival. He briefed the media on the basis of reports from other members of the delegation.

Senior state government officials accompanied the delegation during its visit to Sandeshkhali.

Post-poll violence has been reported from various places of West Bengal after the BJP secured 18 of the 42 Lok Sabha seats in the state, just four less than that of the TMC.

