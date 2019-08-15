Image Source : PTI Warning issued for heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh

The meteorological department on Thursday issued a orange weather warning for extremely heavy rainfall in Himachal Pradesh on August 18, an official said.

The warning for extremely has been issued for the plains, lower and middle hills of the state, the official said.

Yellow warning for heavy rain has been issues for Friday, Saturday and Monday, while the orange warning is for Sunday, the weatherman said.

The weather department issues colour-coded warnings to alert public ahead of severe or hazardous weather, which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption or danger to life".

Orange is for conditions that have the capacity to impact lives significantly, while yellow indicates the possibility of severe weather.

In last 24 hours, light to heavy rains occurred at some places in the state, the weather department said.

The highest temperature in the state was recorded in Una at 33.8 degrees Celsius, whereas the lowest temperature was recorded in Keylong at 12.4 degrees Celsius, the official said.

